Donut (DONUT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $633.00

Donut (DONUT) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, Donut has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Donut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Donut has a total market cap of $193,800.06 and approximately $633.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00800904 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Donut Coin Profile
Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.
Donut Coin Trading
