Donu (DONU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $545,938.69

Donu (DONU) traded 140.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, Donu has traded 2,918.2% higher against the US dollar. One Donu coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000500 BTC on major exchanges. Donu has a total market capitalization of $545,938.69 and approximately $1,108.00 worth of Donu was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000448 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000750 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004007 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00069410 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
About Donu
Donu (DONU) is a coin. Donu’s total supply is 6,549,656 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,895 coins. Donu’s official Twitter account is @DonitoInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Donu is https://reddit.com/r/Donito. Donu’s official website is www.neos.sh.
