DOGGY Market Capitalization Tops $1.59 Million (DOGGY)

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, DOGGY has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DOGGY has a market cap of $1.59 million and $401,890.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOGGY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00792256 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DOGGY Coin Profile
DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,332,397 coins.
DOGGY Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for DOGGY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOGGY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.