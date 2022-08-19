Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Insider Acquires £9,416.25 in Stock

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) insider Jr. Turner bought 6,975 shares of Diversified Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £9,416.25 ($11,377.78).

Diversified Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

LON DEC opened at GBX 142 ($1.72) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -4.25. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 94.24 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 142.60 ($1.72). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 118.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 117.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.48%.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.