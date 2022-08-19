DigitalBits (XDB) Price Down 36.5% Over Last 7 Days

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $13.82 million and approximately $644,406.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00215653 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001542 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008700 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $100.32 or 0.00468938 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,396,345,136 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

