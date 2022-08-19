DigitalBits (XDB) Market Capitalization Hits $13.82 Million

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $13.82 million and approximately $644,406.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00215653 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001542 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008700 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $100.32 or 0.00468938 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,396,345,136 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg.

DigitalBits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.