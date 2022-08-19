DigiByte Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.20 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $166.67 million and approximately $10.20 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000176 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001192 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,581,757,964 coins. The official website for DigiByte is www.digibyte.io. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars.
