dHedge DAO (DHT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $145,829.00

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000641 BTC on exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $4.60 million and $145,829.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,823.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003634 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00127342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00032734 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00071527 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

DHT is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,437,945 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org.

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

