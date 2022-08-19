Dev Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $347.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 27,539.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 28,673.6% against the dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $143.67 or 0.00673412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $160.62 million and approximately $347.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00008815 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com.

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.