Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Price Target to GBX 8,000

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 7,500 ($90.62) to GBX 8,000 ($96.67) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a £103 ($124.46) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($111.16) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,890 ($107.42) to GBX 9,500 ($114.79) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £100 ($120.83) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,364.29 ($113.15).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 8,532 ($103.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £48.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,078.57. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6,230 ($75.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,589 ($103.78). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,751.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,562.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80.

London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 31.70 ($0.38) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

(Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.