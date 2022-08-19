Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €23.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNTN. UBS Group set a €21.40 ($21.84) price objective on freenet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on freenet in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($30.41) price objective on freenet in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($28.06) price objective on freenet in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on freenet in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet Price Performance

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €22.86 ($23.33) on Monday. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.29) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($33.59). The company’s 50 day moving average is €23.20 and its 200 day moving average is €23.98.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.