Desjardins Raises Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target to C$25.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Manulife Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of MFC opened at $18.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after buying an additional 2,032,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,761 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,888 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,589,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,562,000 after buying an additional 174,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,442,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

