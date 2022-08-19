Desjardins Cuts Andean Precious Metals (OTC:ANPMF) Price Target to C$1.45

Andean Precious Metals (OTC:ANPMF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$1.50 to C$1.45 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Andean Precious Metals Stock Down 1.4 %
ANPMF opened at 0.82 on Monday. Andean Precious Metals has a 1-year low of 0.69 and a 1-year high of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.85.
