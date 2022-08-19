dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target Cut to C$16.50 by Analysts at CIBC

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of dentalcorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a C$16.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of dentalcorp in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company.

dentalcorp Stock Down 0.2 %

TSE:DNTL opened at C$10.95 on Monday. dentalcorp has a 12-month low of C$10.27 and a 12-month high of C$18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.39.

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

