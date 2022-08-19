Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays set a €69.50 ($70.92) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, July 25th. HSBC set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Delivery Hero stock opened at €50.66 ($51.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €41.21 and a 200 day moving average of €40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 12-month high of €134.95 ($137.70). The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

