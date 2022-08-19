Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 EPS.

DE stock opened at $367.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.31 and a 200-day moving average of $364.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $417.00 to $388.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 21.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 781,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,580,000 after acquiring an additional 137,950 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 36.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 416,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,101,000 after acquiring an additional 110,528 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,427,000 after acquiring an additional 174,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 184.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 158,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,972,000 after acquiring an additional 103,027 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

