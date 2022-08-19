Decentraland Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.56 Billion (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and approximately $266.70 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00004015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,032.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003713 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00126565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00033001 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00075509 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,567,327 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,421,097 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

