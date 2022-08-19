DDKoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $220.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (DDK) traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0628 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DDKoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $107,382.37 and approximately $220.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DDKoin alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000306 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007487 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006110 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007642 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005116 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004536 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com.

Buying and Selling DDKoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.