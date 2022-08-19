Dawson James Trims SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Target Price to $10.00

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Dawson James from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ SRAX opened at $2.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. SRAX has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.59 million during the quarter. SRAX had a negative net margin of 129.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SRAX will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SRAX by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SRAX by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SRAX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 29,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

