Dawson James Trims SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Target Price to $10.00

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Dawson James from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
NASDAQ SRAX opened at $2.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. SRAX has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $6.50.
SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.59 million during the quarter. SRAX had a negative net margin of 129.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SRAX will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.
