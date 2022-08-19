David S. Charlton Purchases 5,000 Shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Stock

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) insider David S. Charlton bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 3.3 %

GBLI opened at $25.60 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $371.97 million, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.24.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -142.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 906,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,442,000 after buying an additional 314,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

