DATA (DTA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million

DATA (DTA) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One DATA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $2.08 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DATA Profile

DATA is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,989 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DATA is data.eco.

DATA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

