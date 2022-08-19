Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,349.00

Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Darwinia Commitment Token has a market cap of $585,283.84 and $11,349.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can now be purchased for $14.59 or 0.00063461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token is a coin. It was first traded on October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 95,118 coins and its circulating supply is 40,119 coins. The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network.

Buying and Selling Darwinia Commitment Token

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

