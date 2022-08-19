DAOventures (DVD) One Day Volume Tops $133.00

DAOventures (DVD) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. DAOventures has a total market cap of $172,036.42 and approximately $133.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAOventures has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000794 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao.

DAOventures Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

