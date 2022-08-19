Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $326.50.

Danaher Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $294.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.18 and its 200 day moving average is $269.33.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. US Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

