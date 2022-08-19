DA Davidson Lowers QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) Price Target to $6.00

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson to $6.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NASDAQ QTEK opened at $1.96 on Monday. QualTek Services has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45.

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. Equities analysts predict that QualTek Services will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTEK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QualTek Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,409,000. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QualTek Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in QualTek Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $953,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in QualTek Services during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of QualTek Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies.

