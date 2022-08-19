DA Davidson Lowers QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) Price Target to $6.00

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson to $6.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
QualTek Services Price Performance
NASDAQ QTEK opened at $1.96 on Monday. QualTek Services has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45.
QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. Equities analysts predict that QualTek Services will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On QualTek Services
QualTek Services Company Profile
QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QualTek Services (QTEK)
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for QualTek Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QualTek Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.