Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBYGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Price Performance

OTCMKTS CYRBY opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.95. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names.

