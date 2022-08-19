Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Price Performance

OTCMKTS CYRBY opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.95. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88.

Get Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações alerts:

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.