Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Price Performance
OTCMKTS CYRBY opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.95. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88.
Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile
