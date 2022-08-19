Cyclub (CYCLUB) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Cyclub has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cyclub has a market capitalization of $8.95 million and $765,295.00 worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclub coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.57 or 0.00739828 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Cyclub Profile

Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform.

Buying and Selling Cyclub

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclub directly using U.S. dollars.

