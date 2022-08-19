Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.10.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.21. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 454,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 31,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 32.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

