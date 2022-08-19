CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.27–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.00 million-$153.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.32 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.82–$0.57 EPS.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $152.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.59. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 15.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

