Curate (XCUR) Price Tops $0.0651 on Exchanges

Curate (XCUR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Curate has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. One Curate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges. Curate has a total market capitalization of $550,929.03 and approximately $296,976.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,253.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003716 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00127339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00033262 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00074497 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,461,640 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject. The official website for Curate is curate.style.

Curate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

