CumRocket Trading Down 17.3% This Week (CUMMIES)

CumRocket (CUMMIES) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One CumRocket coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CumRocket has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $46,256.00 worth of CumRocket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CumRocket has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00790863 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
CumRocket Coin Profile
CumRocket’s total supply is 1,320,428,309 coins. CumRocket’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto.
Buying and Selling CumRocket
