CTC Capital Management LLC Invests $200,000 in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 66.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in LKQ by 14.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in LKQ by 20.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 103,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in LKQ by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,219,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of LKQ stock opened at $56.27 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.40.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.
In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company.
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
