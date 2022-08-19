Critical Contrast: Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) vs. The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk $10.02 billion 2.77 $1.75 billion $1.81 17.02 The Liberty SiriusXM Group $8.70 billion 1.10 $630.16 million $2.88 15.22

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty SiriusXM Group. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 0 2 0 0 2.00 The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and The Liberty SiriusXM Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus target price of $70.67, indicating a potential upside of 61.19%. Given The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more favorable than Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk.

Volatility & Risk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.8% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 17.58% 18.35% 9.51% The Liberty SiriusXM Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk beats The Liberty SiriusXM Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services. Its Consumer segment provides fixed voice and broadband services; and IPTV and related consumer digital services. The company's Enterprise segment offers ICT and digital platform that covers enterprise-grade connectivity services, including satellite, IT services, data center and cloud, and business process outsourcing services, as well as CPE trading and managed, cyber security, financial, big data, digital advertising, e-health, managed ATM, and professional services. Its Wholesale and International Business segment provides wholesale voice, managed, A2P SMS, IP transit and connectivity, data center and cloud, security, and value added and digital services; mobile network operator, mobile virtual network operator, and call center services; and tower and infrastructure services to other licensed operator companies and institutions. The company's Others segment offers digital services, such as digital platform, digital content, and e-commerce; and property management services. The company also provides building management and maintenance services, payment, business management consulting and capital venture, health insurance administration, tourism, directory information, telecommunication construction, and multimedia portal services; acts as a civil consultant and developer; and leases offices. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 9.1 million fixed wireline subscribers, including 8.0 million fixed broadband subscribers; and 169.5 million cellular subscribers, including 115.9 million mobile broadband subscribers. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. It also offers connected vehicle services; a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings; and traffic information services, which provide information as to road closings, traffic flow and incident data to consumers with compatible in-vehicle navigation systems, and real-time weather services in vehicles, boats, and planes. In addition, the company operates a music, comedy, and podcast streaming platform. Further, it offers ad-supported radio services; Pandora Plus, a radio subscription service; and Pandora Premium, an on-demand subscription service. Additionally, the company distributes satellite radios through automakers and retailers, as well as through its website. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 34.0 million subscribers through Sirius XM and approximately 6.4 million subscribers through Pandora. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

