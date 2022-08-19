Critical Contrast: BARK (NYSE:BARK) vs. ATRenew (NYSE:RERE)

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) and BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

ATRenew has a beta of -0.92, meaning that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BARK has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ATRenew and BARK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATRenew -10.41% -10.51% -8.90% BARK -11.31% -40.45% -21.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

18.0% of ATRenew shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of BARK shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ATRenew and BARK’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATRenew $1.22 billion 0.59 -$128.13 million N/A N/A BARK $507.41 million 0.86 -$68.30 million ($0.34) -7.26

BARK has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ATRenew.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ATRenew and BARK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATRenew 0 0 0 0 N/A BARK 0 0 1 0 3.00

BARK has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 358.84%. Given BARK’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BARK is more favorable than ATRenew.

Summary

BARK beats ATRenew on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,287 AHS stores and 21 Paipai stores in 214 cities. The company was formerly known as AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. and changed its name to ATRenew Inc. November 2021. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About BARK

BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere. In addition, the company offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Food name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. Further, the company sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. Additionally, it offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as The Original BARK Company and changed its name to BARK, Inc. in November 2021. BARK Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

