Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cresco Labs from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cresco Labs has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.33.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cresco Labs has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 37.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cresco Labs will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.