Credit Suisse Group Trims JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Target Price to $20.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JELD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of JELD-WEN from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JELD-WEN from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.33.

NYSE:JELD opened at $13.30 on Monday. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.21.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $264,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at $264,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 218,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,967. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

