Credit Suisse Group Increases XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $74.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

XPO has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on XPO Logistics to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered XPO Logistics from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.85.

XPO opened at $58.44 on Monday. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $45.09 and a one year high of $89.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $2,674,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,361,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,288,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $282,215,408. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Westpark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

