Credit Suisse Group Cuts GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target to $1.25

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

GoHealth Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. GoHealth has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $6.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

