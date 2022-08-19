Credit Suisse Group Cuts Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Price Target to $1.70

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group to $1.70 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of Beachbody in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Beachbody from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beachbody has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 3.24.

Get Beachbody alerts:

Beachbody Stock Performance

Shares of BODY opened at 1.49 on Monday. Beachbody has a 1 year low of 0.91 and a 1 year high of 8.49. The company has a market cap of $463.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 1.32 and a 200-day moving average of 1.70.

Beachbody Company Profile

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.