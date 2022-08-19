Craig Hallum Raises SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Price Target to $18.00

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
STKL has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on SunOpta to $15.00 in a research report on Monday.
SunOpta Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $10.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -521.50 and a beta of 1.57.
Insider Activity at SunOpta
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 28,896 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 58,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 30,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 14,680 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth about $5,849,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SunOpta
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunOpta (STKL)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.