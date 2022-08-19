Craig Hallum Raises SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Price Target to $18.00

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

STKL has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on SunOpta to $15.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $10.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -521.50 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, insider Robert Duchscher sold 26,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $288,223.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,094 shares in the company, valued at $563,657.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other SunOpta news, insider Robert Duchscher sold 26,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $288,223.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,094 shares in the company, valued at $563,657.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc sold 602,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $4,225,887.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 437,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,797.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 649,475 shares of company stock worth $4,721,111. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 28,896 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 58,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 30,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 14,680 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth about $5,849,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

