Craig Hallum Increases Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $125.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum to $125.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.92.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Up 3.8 %

LITE stock opened at $92.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $73.97 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.