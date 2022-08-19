Craig Hallum Cuts Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Price Target to $5.00

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Power Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSIX opened at $2.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.47. Power Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Get Power Solutions International alerts:

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.95 million during the quarter.

About Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in the United States, North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.