Cowen Trims Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Target Price to $20.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TWKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.04.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks Price Performance

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.35. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. Thoughtworks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $29,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,168.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 548.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 30.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.