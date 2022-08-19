Cowen Raises Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $120.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $119.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CVX. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.00.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $159.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $312.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.68 and its 200 day moving average is $157.02.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,070 shares of company stock valued at $34,022,033 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

