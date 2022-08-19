Cowen Increases ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target to $34.00

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen to $34.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADTN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ADTRAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $24.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.74. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.78 and a beta of 1.37.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -128.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 41.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

