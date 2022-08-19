Cowen Cuts DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Price Target to $14.00

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DarioHealth to $18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of DarioHealth from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.94.

DarioHealth stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 301.07% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DarioHealth will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DarioHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in DarioHealth by 1,268.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DarioHealth by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DarioHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DarioHealth by 103.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

