Country Club Bank GFN Purchases Shares of 4,867 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,867 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 26,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,499 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $49,907,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,010,076 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,179,404,000 after acquiring an additional 569,479 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.03.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $187.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.47. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $469.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

