Corning (NYSE:GLW) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Corning to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays downgraded Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.18.

NYSE:GLW opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.09. Corning has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Inv LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 3.9% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 5.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

