Cormark Cuts Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$40.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$48.75 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLC. Scotiabank raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.71.

Shares of TSE:PLC opened at C$28.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$979.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.05. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$28.60 and a 52-week high of C$42.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

In other Park Lawn news, Director Marilyn Anne Brophy bought 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.25 per share, with a total value of C$100,912.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,643.75.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

