Contrasting Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) & Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Momentive Global and Clikia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $443.79 million 2.49 -$123.25 million ($0.87) -8.46 Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Clikia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Momentive Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

67.7% of Momentive Global shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Momentive Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Momentive Global and Clikia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 3 3 0 2.50 Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Momentive Global currently has a consensus target price of $31.58, indicating a potential upside of 329.12%. Given Momentive Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than Clikia.

Volatility & Risk

Momentive Global has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clikia has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Momentive Global and Clikia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -27.77% -35.46% -12.91% Clikia N/A N/A N/A

About Momentive Global

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on. The company also provides Audience panel, which enables organizations to collect and analyze real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; Purpose-built insights solutions offers a suite of solutions, such as brand and industry tracking, usage & attitudes, and concept, packaging, Ad, name, message, and logo design testing; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution; and Wufoo that helps users create web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. It serves financial services, internet, technology, healthcare, media and entertainment, consumer goods and retail, transportation and logistics, government agencies, manufacturing, energy, education, professional services, and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as SVMK Inc. and changed its name to Momentive Global Inc. in June 2021. Momentive Global Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Clikia

(Get Rating)

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

